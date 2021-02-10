Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement: Chinese defence ministry

Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement: Chinese defence ministry1 min read . 05:25 PM IST
The disengagement happened at the north and south shore of Pangong Tso lake, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Weibo
BEIJING : Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the border began to "disengage simultaneously" from Wednesday, Chinese defence ministry said.
The disengagement happened at the north and south shore of Pangong Tso lake, ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media.
Chinese and Indian troops have been entangled in a standoff at the border after a clash near Pangong Tso lake in May last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
