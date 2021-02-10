Subscribe
Chinese, Indian border troops have begun disengagement at Pangong Lake: China
Chinese, Indian border troops have begun disengagement at Pangong Lake: China

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST ANI

The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, reported Global Times, citing the Defense Ministry.

India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

