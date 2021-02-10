Subscribe
Home >News >India >Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report
File photo of Army trucks moving towards LAC eastern Ladakh, amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh. (PTI Photo)

Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • If confirmed, the development ends nine months of stand off along the Pangong Tso lake area, one of the first flash points that triggered the face off between the two countries.

India and Chinese troops have begun simultaneous and systematic disengagement at Pangong Lake as part of an agreement reached during the last and ninth round of military talks, Chinese news reports quoting the Chinese defence ministry said Wednesday.

India and Chinese troops have begun simultaneous and systematic disengagement at Pangong Lake as part of an agreement reached during the last and ninth round of military talks, Chinese news reports quoting the Chinese defence ministry said Wednesday.

“Chinese and #Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of #Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks: China's Ministry of National Defense," the Global Times said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of the development from the Indian side.

If confirmed, the development ends nine months of stand off along the Pangong Tso lake area, one of the first flash points that triggered the face off between the two countries.

