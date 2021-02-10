Chinese, Indian troops begin disengagement at Pangong Lake: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India and Chinese troops have begun simultaneous and systematic disengagement at Pangong Lake as part of an agreement reached during the last and ninth round of military talks, Chinese news reports quoting the Chinese defence ministry said Wednesday.

India and Chinese troops have begun simultaneous and systematic disengagement at Pangong Lake as part of an agreement reached during the last and ninth round of military talks, Chinese news reports quoting the Chinese defence ministry said Wednesday.

There was no confirmation of the development from the Indian side.

If confirmed, the development ends nine months of stand off along the Pangong Tso lake area, one of the first flash points that triggered the face off between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}