Chinese lanterns banned in Mumbai from October 161 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Mumbai Police has banned use of flying lanterns for 30 days.
An official decision will ban the usage and sale of flying lanterns in Mumbai for 30 days starting on October 16. Flying lanterns, commonly known as Chinese lanterns, are prohibited from usage, sale and storage until November 14.
According to a police official, given the circumstances in the regions under Mumbai Police authority, using sky lanterns could endanger human life and public safety. The ruling stated that restrictions must be placed on the use, sale and storage of flying lanterns in the city to stop the actions of anti-social elements.
Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.
(With PTI inputs)
