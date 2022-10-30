Chinese lending apps: MHA asks states, UTs to take urgent action predatory apps2 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 06:26 PM IST
- A large number of Chinese-controlled loan apps have been found to be indulging in predatory lending in the recent past
After the incidents of harassment, blackmail and harsh recovery practices by Chinese-controlled entities have led to multiple incidents of suicides, the Union Home Ministry has sought urgent strict action by law enforcement agencies. A large number of Chinese-controlled loan apps have been found to be indulging in predatory lending in the recent past.