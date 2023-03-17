Chinese loan app case: ED files chargesheet against Razorpay, others on money laundering charges2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The money laundering case of the ED stems from multiple FIRs of the Bengaluru Police CID which were filed based on complaints received from various customers
The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against payment gateway Razorpay, three fintech companies controlled by Chinese nationals and as many NBFCs and some others in a money laundering probe linked to Chinese loan apps which allegedly cheated numerous people.
