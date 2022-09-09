Chinese military confirms disengagement of troops from Gogra-Hotsprings PP 15

Chinese military on Friday confirmed that Indian and Chinese troops have begun the process of disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings after the successful completion of 16th Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides
The Chinese Military has confirmed that Indian and Chinese troops have begun the process of disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh on Friday. The current disengagement marks the movement toward the end of an almost two-year-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh.
Indian and Chinese armies announced, after 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, on Thursday that they have begun the process of disengagement in Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area. After the talks ground the commanders of both sides held a series of negotiations on the nitty-gritty of the disengagement process.
Reports indicate, that the withdrawal of troops from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15) began on Thursday morning and the local commanders from both sides are working out the modalities for the subsequent measures.India is expected to keep pressing for the resolution of pending issues in the remaining friction points of Depsang and Demchok
A Chinese defense ministry press release on Friday read "On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Chinese and Indian troops in the area of Jianan Daban have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas"
The Joint statement released by Press Information Bureau read, "On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas."
Although the two sides issued a joint press release at the conclusion of 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks, while the Indian side referred to the disputed area as Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area, the Chinese side referred to it as Jianan Daban area.
The announcement of disengagement between the two sides comes on the back of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet on the sidelines of the summit.
Earlier, as a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake and in the Gogra area.