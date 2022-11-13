Chinese military has not reduced its strength at the LAC: General Manoj Pandey

The standoff between the Indian and Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control has been for more than 30 months now. The troops are not in an eye-to-eye confrontation, but the border disputes IS not solved in all areas. The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey informed on Saturday that currently there is no reduction in the strength of the Chinese military at the LAC, though the Indian Army has inputs that some Chinese brigades have returned with the onset of winter.
The standoff between the Indian and Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control has been for more than 30 months now. The troops are not in an eye-to-eye confrontation, but the border disputes IS not solved in all areas. The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey informed on Saturday that currently there is no reduction in the strength of the Chinese military at the LAC, though the Indian Army has inputs that some Chinese brigades have returned with the onset of winter.
The Army Chief was speaking at the 'Chanakya Dialogues', a think-tank where he pitched for the "very carefully calibrate" actions on the LAC to safeguard India's interests and sensitivities."
The Army Chief was speaking at the 'Chanakya Dialogues', a think-tank where he pitched for the "very carefully calibrate" actions on the LAC to safeguard India's interests and sensitivities."
"If I have to describe it (situation) in a single sentence, then I will say that the situation is stable but unpredictable," General Pandey said, replying to a question.
"If I have to describe it (situation) in a single sentence, then I will say that the situation is stable but unpredictable," General Pandey said, replying to a question.
"One of the notable developments has been the G695 highway which is parallel to the LAC which will give them the ability not only to move forces forward but also switch forces from one sector to another. As far as our preparations are concerned, our transition to the winter posture is currently underway. But We have also made sure that we have adequate forces and adequate reserves to be able to deal with any contingency," he added.
"One of the notable developments has been the G695 highway which is parallel to the LAC which will give them the ability not only to move forces forward but also switch forces from one sector to another. As far as our preparations are concerned, our transition to the winter posture is currently underway. But We have also made sure that we have adequate forces and adequate reserves to be able to deal with any contingency," he added.
General Pandey informed that there is no progress on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions. The two sides withdrew from the confrontation after 16 rounds of consultations at the level of regional commanders.
General Pandey informed that there is no progress on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions. The two sides withdrew from the confrontation after 16 rounds of consultations at the level of regional commanders.
"You are aware of the ongoing talks right at the political, diplomatic, and military levels which have been going on between the two sides. Because of these talks, we have been able to find resolution in five out of the seven friction points which were on the table," General Pandey said.
"You are aware of the ongoing talks right at the political, diplomatic, and military levels which have been going on between the two sides. Because of these talks, we have been able to find resolution in five out of the seven friction points which were on the table," General Pandey said.
"It is for the remaining two friction points that we are attempting to find resolution," he noted.
"It is for the remaining two friction points that we are attempting to find resolution," he noted.
The Army Chief emphasized the double speech of the Chinese and stressed that they should not be trusted.
The Army Chief emphasized the double speech of the Chinese and stressed that they should not be trusted.
"We all know that what the Chinese say and what they do is quite different. It is also part of their deception, or their nature, their character. What they say or articulate, we need to...But perhaps we need to focus on their actions rather than what is there in the written text or scripts or their articulation. Perhaps, then we will not go wrong," he said.
"We all know that what the Chinese say and what they do is quite different. It is also part of their deception, or their nature, their character. What they say or articulate, we need to...But perhaps we need to focus on their actions rather than what is there in the written text or scripts or their articulation. Perhaps, then we will not go wrong," he said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.