Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G20 Summit in Delhi.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 Summit in India that is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national capital, said China's foreign affairs ministry in an official statement on Monday.

“At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10," the statement read.

The announcement indicates that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not be present at the 18th G20 Summit because Beijing will not send its two most powerful leaders abroad at the same time.

The confirmation came days after Reuters reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit to be held in India. US President Joe Biden has commented on reports that claimed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the G-20 Summit this week.

“I am disappointed, but I am going to get to see him," said Biden.

Several G20 ministerial meetings in India ahead of the summit have been contentious as Russia and China together opposed joint statements which included paragraphs condemning Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine last year, according to Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit during which he highlighted India's concerns over the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in Ladakh.

The two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials "to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation".

Along with Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not attend the summit in India. Lavrov is expected to attend two plenary sessions on September 9 and 10. Lavrov is scheduled to hold several bilateral talks and contacts on the sidelines of the summit.