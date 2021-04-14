NEW DELHI : Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region has been a regular phenomenon in the past decade, Indian navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday. Given that Beijing’s energy and trade comes from the west through the waterways of the Indian Ocean, it would not be “surprising" to see the Chinese come deeper into the Indian Ocean region, he said.

The comments are seen as significant given that India considers the Indian Ocean region as its sphere of influence.

Speaking at a session of the sixth Raisina Dialogue in which the US Indo-Pacific Command chief Admiral Phillip Davidson also participated, Singh also said that the blurring of lines between conventional war and peace and countries resorting to asymmetric warfare to settle traditional threats rather than dialogue are some of the challenges facing countries in the Indian Pacific region. Singh added that another threat was countries operating in the “competition continuum" to achieve their objectives ie operating below the threshold of war. This in turn gave rise to more flash points in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

On his part, Davidson described the “Quad" countries ie India, the US, Japan and Australia as the Diamond of democracies whose coming together sent out a very powerful signal of support for a rules based world order. China, on its part, promotes a drastically different value system, Davidson said adding that Beijing was seeking to “supplant" the existing rules based order with one where Chinese laws would be more important that global ones.

There was competition in the Indo-Pacific region between the “closed and authoritative vision" propagated by Beijing and the “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific vision" promoted by other countries including members of the Quad, Davidson said.

When asked about Chinese naval plans and whether they would focus on the South China Sea or move into the Indo-Pacific regions, Singh said “We have seen regular Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean region for over a decade now. If the Chinese look west from where they are, their energy, markets and resources are located to their west. So it won’t be surprising that soon they would be coming into the Indian Ocean as there is a saying that the flag follows the trade."

On whether the Quad countries would add a military dimension to their existing interactions, Singh said that the navies of the four countries had been engaging in military drills with each other bilaterally and in other formats for a while now. The Malabar exercises – started as one between India and the US – which then added Japan in 2015 and Australia last year. There was already a high degree of interoperability between the navies of the four countries. “If the opportunity arises we can come together in a plug and play mechanism," Singh said.

