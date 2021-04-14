On whether the Quad countries would add a military dimension to their existing interactions, Singh said that the navies of the four countries had been engaging in military drills with each other bilaterally and in other formats for a while now. The Malabar exercises – started as one between India and the US – which then added Japan in 2015 and Australia last year. There was already a high degree of interoperability between the navies of the four countries. “If the opportunity arises we can come together in a plug and play mechanism," Singh said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}