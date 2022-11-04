Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region under Indian Navy's scanner

Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region under Indian Navy's scanner

1 min read . 10:33 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
China's research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, was in Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on August 16 despite concerns from India and the US about its activities.

Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean Region

From the instance a Chinese research vessel entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)), Indian Navy has been closely monitoring its movement. "The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Chinese research vessel as soon as it entered the IOR. Indian Navy's assets which are Mission deployed in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region," defence sources told ANI.

From the instance a Chinese research vessel entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)), Indian Navy has been closely monitoring its movement. "The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Chinese research vessel as soon as it entered the IOR. Indian Navy's assets which are Mission deployed in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region," defence sources told ANI.

The sources claimed that the Indian Navy uses its aerial and maritime assets to monitor any such activity in its area of jurisdiction.

The sources claimed that the Indian Navy uses its aerial and maritime assets to monitor any such activity in its area of jurisdiction.

The Chinese research vessel has crossed into the Indian Ocean via the Sunda Straits, but it is still a good distance from Indian waters. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring its movements in the area as well. High altitude, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles will keep a close eye on it, and if it approaches Indian waters, a surface warship could engage it in combat.

The Chinese research vessel has crossed into the Indian Ocean via the Sunda Straits, but it is still a good distance from Indian waters. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring its movements in the area as well. High altitude, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles will keep a close eye on it, and if it approaches Indian waters, a surface warship could engage it in combat.

The Chinese send these research vessels to track their satellite launches. However, this time, it may be to track Indian missile launches that are scheduled by the Defence Research and Development Organization for the coming few months.

The Chinese send these research vessels to track their satellite launches. However, this time, it may be to track Indian missile launches that are scheduled by the Defence Research and Development Organization for the coming few months.

These spy ships, which are still in international waters but have equipment that allows them to detect and track activity, have been a problem for India.

These spy ships, which are still in international waters but have equipment that allows them to detect and track activity, have been a problem for India.

In an address to top naval commanders amid China's rising assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Thursday that the Indian Navy must continue to be a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force" to navigate the turbulent security scenario.

In an address to top naval commanders amid China's rising assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Thursday that the Indian Navy must continue to be a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force" to navigate the turbulent security scenario.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP