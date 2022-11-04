Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region under Indian Navy's scanner

Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean Region under Indian Navy's scanner1 min read . 10:33 PM IST
Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean Region
From the instance a Chinese research vessel entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)), Indian Navy has been closely monitoring its movement. "The Indian Navy has been closely monitoring the Chinese research vessel as soon as it entered the IOR. Indian Navy's assets which are Mission deployed in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region," defence sources told ANI.
The sources claimed that the Indian Navy uses its aerial and maritime assets to monitor any such activity in its area of jurisdiction.
The Chinese research vessel has crossed into the Indian Ocean via the Sunda Straits, but it is still a good distance from Indian waters. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring its movements in the area as well. High altitude, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles will keep a close eye on it, and if it approaches Indian waters, a surface warship could engage it in combat.
The Chinese send these research vessels to track their satellite launches. However, this time, it may be to track Indian missile launches that are scheduled by the Defence Research and Development Organization for the coming few months.
These spy ships, which are still in international waters but have equipment that allows them to detect and track activity, have been a problem for India.
In an address to top naval commanders amid China's rising assertiveness in the Indian Ocean region, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Thursday that the Indian Navy must continue to be a "combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force" to navigate the turbulent security scenario.
(With inputs from agencies)
