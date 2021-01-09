Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh

Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 03:29 PM IST
The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh
NEW DELHI : A Chinese soldier was apprehended by Indian troops from an area south of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in the early hours of January 8, official sources said on Saturday.
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area, they said.
CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over ₹4,736 cr bank fraud1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: Maharashtra CM on Bhandara fire1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with over 50 people missing after taking off1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.
Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since the friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops.
The sources said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.