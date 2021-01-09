OPEN APP
Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. (Reuters)
A view of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. (Reuters)

Chinese soldier captured in eastern Ladakh

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 03:29 PM IST PTI

The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI : A Chinese soldier was apprehended by Indian troops from an area south of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in the early hours of January 8, official sources said on Saturday.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in the area, they said.

The capture of the Chinese soldier comes in the midst of an eight-month-long bitter border standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since the friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops.

The sources said the PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated.

