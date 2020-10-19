Chinese soldier captured in Ladakh: Report

NEW DELHI : A Chinese soldier has reportedly been captured near Demchok area of Ladakh early Monday amid heightened tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual control border.

The Chinese soldier was captured some 300km south of Pangong Lake, according to the news reports.

The soldier is in the custody of the Indian Army and Indian agencies are probing whether there was any espionage involved, the report by TV Today network said.

News agency ANI in its report said the Chinese soldier may have entered Indian territory inadvertently.

“He will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure," the report said quoting unknown sources.

“Based on what I know, one Chinese soldier was detained by Indian side, very likely because of getting lost. Indian side has a positive attitude. The soldier will be returned to China. The issue should not cause new tensions in the border area," Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s state backed Global Times said in a Twitter post.

Based on what I know, one Chinese soldier was detained by Indian side, very likely because of getting lost. Indian side has a positive attitude. The soldier will be returned to China. The issue should not cause new tensions in the border area. https://t.co/zQN2cpBfKq — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 19, 2020

The Indian army is expected to make a statement on the matter soon.

Tensions between India and China have been running high since May when India detected multiple intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese. Tensions boiled over into a violent clash on 15 June with 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops killed.

Many rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic level have failed to ensure a resolution of the tensions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via