FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, an Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. The Indian military said it apprehended a Chinese soldier Monday, Oct. 19, in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed border. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin, File) (AP)
India hands back Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh: Report

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 08:20 AM IST Gabriel Crossley , Reuters

  • The soldier was handed over early Wednesday morning, according to the report
  • India and China have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region

BEIJING: A Chinese soldier who had strayed across a contested de facto border with India in the Himalayas has been handed back by the Indian side, according to a report by China's official military newspaper, the PLA Daily.

The soldier was handed over early Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Both countries have amassed thousands of troops in the region after a deadly clash in June.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, with troops killing each other in hand-to-hand combat and firing shots in the air.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

