Chinese soldiers clash with Indian shepherds in Ladakh's Kakjung Area | Watch Video
The disputed area in Ladakh aligns with India's perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The video shows Chinese soldiers and vehicles present in the region, while Indian security forces are notably absent.
A video showing Chinese soldiers intercepting Indian shepherds in the Kakjung area of Ladakh and claiming the area belongs to China is doing the rounds on social media. The confrontation, which happened on January 2, saw the shepherds reportedly throwing rocks at the Chinese personnel, as per The Hindu.