The Chinese spy balloon over US and several other ‘objects’ that have been spotted and shot down within a week, has also bred paranoia among other countries, wondering if such devices in the airspace has gone unnoticed.

However, amid the breeding tension, the Indian government has chosen to remain silent over US' claim that China might have sent a fleet of such spy balloons to several other countries including India.

At such a juncture a government official has told Moneycontrol that India posses surveillance balloons which has the capability of spotting any such untoward activity.

The official has also confirmed that instead of making suggestion on situations, India would rather just asses the situation.

The official informed Moneycontrol that the surveillance ballons are ‘fitted with radars and electro-optical sensors or digital cameras which, depending on their resolution, can capture highly precise images." The official further added that these balloons can ‘communicate with satellites using radio signals.’

The Washington Post had on 7 February reported, "The surveillance balloon project has been going on for several years, run out of Hainan province off China’s south coast. It has collected information on military assets and areas of strategic interest to China in countries like Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines".

While several UFO sightings are being recorded ow, after US shot down the Chinese Spy Balloon on 4 February, a recent incident on Indian soil also puts the international relations in jeopardy.

An unidentified object, a ‘mysterious and suspicious balloon’ was spotted by Indian tri-services military exercise in Port Blair of Andaman and Nicobar islands.

To put apprehensions at easy, the Indian Air Force has informed that India posses it own helium-filled aerostat balloons. The aero-stat balloons had been introduced almost sixteen years ago at the Pakistan border, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Notably, these aerostat balloons can operate at an altitude of 15,000 ft as opposed to the Chinese spy balloon which operated at an altitude of 60,000 feet.

The report further informs that Aerostats are fitted with long-range radars, signal intelligence systems, and meteorological instruments. It can pick up all take-offs and landings or large-scale military movements within a range of 100-600 km, depending on the kind of equipment on board and weather conditions.