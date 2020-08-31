Subscribe
Home >News >India >India thwarts Chinese troop movement near Pangong lake; tension rises on border
In this file photo, Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh amid LAC border tension, at Manali-Leh highway.

India thwarts Chinese troop movement near Pangong lake; tension rises on border

1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Chinese troops tried to change status quo on southern bank of Pangong lake on the night intervening 29 and 30 August
  • Indian military thwarted the move, according to a statement issued by Indian Army

Fresh tensions surfaced between India and China over the weekend with Chinese troops trying to change the status quo on the southern bank of the Pangong lake. Indian military personnel, though, thwarted the move, the Indian army said on Monday.

Fresh tensions surfaced between India and China over the weekend with Chinese troops trying to change the status quo on the southern bank of the Pangong lake. Indian military personnel, though, thwarted the move, the Indian army said on Monday.

“On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA (People's Liberation Army)troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," the army said.

"On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA (People's Liberation Army)troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," the army said.

“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," the statement added.

“ The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," the statement added. The army also said there was no news of casualties right now and added that it was not giving out more details at this point.

