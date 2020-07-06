Home >News >India >Chinese troops move back personnel, tents by 1-2 km along LAC
Maxar WorldView-3 satellite image shows close up view of road construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the eastern Ladakh sector of Galwan Valley (REUTERS)
Chinese troops move back personnel, tents by 1-2 km along LAC

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 12:07 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks
  • The development comes a week after top military commanders of the two countries met in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Chinese troops have moved back personnel and tents by 1-2 kilometres at some of the friction points along the Line of Actual Control border between India and China.

Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in some areas along Galwan river. Indian Army is monitoring the situation with caution, the person added.

The development comes a week after top military commanders of the two countries met in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC in a bid to salvage an agreement reached earlier in June on de-escalation of tensions and a disengagement of troops on both sides.

The first agreement on the deescalation of tensions was reached on 6 June at a meeting of top military commanders in Moldo at the Chinese side of the LAC. But the process was interrupted by a major clash along the LAC between troops of both countries. It left 20 Indian army personnel and an unspecified number of troops from the Chinese side dead.

