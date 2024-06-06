Chinese visa scam case: The ED has registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and others in the alleged scam involving the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011.

Chinese visa scam case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has on June 6, granted “regular bail" to Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in money laundering case, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in April, Justice Kaveri Baweja, Special judge for Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases had granted interim bail to three accused in the case on personal bonds of ₹1 lakh each, as per a PTI report.

Track | Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These included Chidambaram's former chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, besides Vikas Makharia and Mansoor Siddiqi, it added.

What is the Case? The ED has registered a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram and other accused in the alleged scam pertaining to issuance of visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

As per the ED, the volume of the laundered money is yet to be established and the alleged payment of ₹50 lakh bribe, as mentioned in the CBl case, cannot be considered as the basis of the present case.

The ED registered its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an FIR lodged by the CBI in the same case.

Lok Sabha Election Win Chidambaram was latest in the news for defeating AIADMK's Xavierdass by a margin of 2,05,664 votes from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu in the just concluded General Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chidambaram won Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat with 4,27,677 votes on June 4. Speaking to ANI after the results, he stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have “rejected the BJP's Hindutva politics and have voted for a federal, secular, and inclusive government. This victory is clear in the election results".

"Tamil Nadu has given a very clear and decisive victory to the INDIA alliance led in Tamil Nadu by the chief Minister Mister MK Stalin. Tamil Nadu rejects the Hindutva politics of the BJP and the results reflect it very clearly. Tamil Nadu wants a federal government, a secular government, wants an egalitarian and inclusive government. And that is exactly what the Tamil Nadu people have voted for," he told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The INDIA alliance, consisting of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and the Congress has won 22 and 9 seats in Tamil Nadu respectively.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!