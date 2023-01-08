Chinese woman tries killing self in IGI Airport washroom, condition stable now

Chinese woman tries killing self in IGI Airport washroom, condition stable now1 min read . 10:52 PM IST
- She landed at IGI Airport late Saturday from Bahrain and was going to take another flight from there to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
A Chinese woman, aged 29 years old, reportedly tried to kill herself in the washroom of Delhi's primary international airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is alleged that the woman tried to suicide after losing her job and breaking up with her boyfriend. The incident took place late Saturday.
A Chinese woman, aged 29 years old, reportedly tried to kill herself in the washroom of Delhi's primary international airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is alleged that the woman tried to suicide after losing her job and breaking up with her boyfriend. The incident took place late Saturday.
She landed at IGI Airport late Saturday from Bahrain and was going to take another flight from there to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
She landed at IGI Airport late Saturday from Bahrain and was going to take another flight from there to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
On Sunday, PTI reported that police said that the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and hand.
On Sunday, PTI reported that police said that the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday when the woman during her stopover went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and hand.
When the authorities were informed they rescued the woman on time and took her to a city hospital. Currently, her condition is stable.
When the authorities were informed they rescued the woman on time and took her to a city hospital. Currently, her condition is stable.
As per the report, the woman stated that she wanted to kill herself because she lost her job recently and her boyfriend too broke up with her.
As per the report, the woman stated that she wanted to kill herself because she lost her job recently and her boyfriend too broke up with her.
Incepted in 2010, IGI Airport s one of the biggest terminals in the world, being able to handle up to 40 million passengers per year. All International flights are operated from T3 and some domestic flights are as well. IGI Airport's terminal 3 consists of five levels.
Incepted in 2010, IGI Airport s one of the biggest terminals in the world, being able to handle up to 40 million passengers per year. All International flights are operated from T3 and some domestic flights are as well. IGI Airport's terminal 3 consists of five levels.
(With inputs from PTI).
(With inputs from PTI).