Chirag Delhi flyover to be closed for 50 days; Check alternate routes

- Delhi: The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first
The Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from today (12 March) due to repair work.
The flyover will be closed for 50 days, the Delhi Traffic Police has informed the NCR residents.
The repair work of each carriageway will take 25 days and it will be closed for traffic while the other carriageway will remain operational, the traffic police added.
“Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected," Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.
The repair of the carriageway from Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first and the repair of the carriageway from IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.
Those heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays.
The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination.
Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from Panch sheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.
Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.
The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards the Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.
Separately, earlier this month, the much-awaited Ashram Flyover reopened for the public in the national capital.
The flyover is aimed at cutdown the commuting time between Delhi and Noida. It will cut down travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes.
