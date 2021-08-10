The bungalow has been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which was regularly holding its organisational meetings and other related events there
NEW DELHI :
Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan and other occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow have been issued an eviction notice by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, asking them to vacate the accommodation that had been allotted to his late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, officials said on Tuesday.
There was no response from Chirag Paswan on the development.