Chirag Paswan to launch 'Dhanyawad Yatra' to thank voters for supporting LJP

PATNA : Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will launch a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (a thanksgiving tour) after the festival of Chhath to express gratitude towards the voters who supported the party in the Bihar Assembly polls .

"We thank all the people of Bihar for the love, support, and blessings that 'Bihar first Bihari first' received in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. This was the first time, the LJP fought the election alone and 25 lakh people blessed the vision document with a vote share of almost 6%. To express our thanks, the party will take out a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (thanksgiving tour) in every district of the state. This journey will come after Chhath festival," as per the statement released by the LJP.

Earlier in the day, Mahagathbandan leader Tejashwi Yadav had also said that the RJD would soon undertake a 'Dhanyawaad yatra' to thank supporters for showing faith in the grand alliance which secured 110 seats, 12 less than the magic mark.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 went in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and 110 to rival Grand Alliance.

The RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats while the LJP won only one seat.

