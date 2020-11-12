Chirag Paswan to launch 'Dhanyawad Yatra' to thank voters for supporting LJP

"We thank all the people of Bihar for the love, support, and blessings that 'Bihar first Bihari first' received in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2020. This was the first time, the LJP fought the election alone and 25 lakh people blessed the vision document with a vote share of almost 6%. To express our thanks, the party will take out a 'Dhanyawad Yatra' (thanksgiving tour) in every district of the state. This journey will come after Chhath festival," as per the statement released by the LJP.