Chirag Paswan unanimously re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

Chirag Paswan, Union minister of of Food Processing Industries, was on Sunday re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting in Ranchi

PTI
Published25 Aug 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Chirag Paswan unanimously re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years
Chirag Paswan unanimously re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

Chirag Paswan, Union minister of of Food Processing Industries, was on Sunday re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting in Ranchi. The decision was taken unanimously at the meeting. 

Reacting to his re-election as LJP (Ram Vilas) president, Chirag Paswan said," The meeting of the National Executive was held today in Ranchi where our executive members from all over the country were present. The main objective of this executive meeting was to elect the National President...I have been re-elected as the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).. 

Also Read | BJP ally Chirag Paswan promises to raise lateral entry issue with Centre

"The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years," Paswan said.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) official account announced the re-election of Chirag Paswan as party chief for next five years.

Paswan, the Minister of Food Processing Industries, said the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand was also discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | From zero to hero: The rise of Chirag Paswan

In Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with national alliance partner BJP or on its own, he said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 04:11 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaChirag Paswan unanimously re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue