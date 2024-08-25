Chirag Paswan unanimously re-elected as LJP (Ram Vilas) chief for 5 years

Chirag Paswan, Union minister of of Food Processing Industries, was on Sunday re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting in Ranchi

Chirag Paswan, Union minister of of Food Processing Industries, was on Sunday re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting in Ranchi. The decision was taken unanimously at the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to his re-election as LJP (Ram Vilas) president, Chirag Paswan said," The meeting of the National Executive was held today in Ranchi where our executive members from all over the country were present. The main objective of this executive meeting was to elect the National President...I have been re-elected as the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)..

"The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years," Paswan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) official account announced the re-election of Chirag Paswan as party chief for next five years.

Paswan, the Minister of Food Processing Industries, said the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu Kashmir and Jharkhand was also discussed in the meeting.

In Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with national alliance partner BJP or on its own, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}