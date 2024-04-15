Recalling the last moments killed Indian student Chirag Antil in Canada, his brother Romil Antil said he spoke to his brother just 30 minutes before the tragic incident , as per an Indian Express report.

Romit said Chirag had completed his day's work and expressed excitement about going out to party with friends.

“Chirag had completed his day’s work and reached home. He had parked his car behind the place where he was staying with his friends. It might be around 10.30 pm when he spoke with me and told me that he was going out to party with his friends. He sounded very happy. A few hours later, we received the information that he was shot dead," he added.

What Happened?

Chirag Antil, a 24-year-old Indian student from Sonipat, Haryana, was gunned down near his apartment in Vancouver, Canada on April 12. Son to Mahabir Singh, a retired sugar mill worker, and Sulekha, he left for Canada in September 2022 on a study visa, it added.

Chirag was killed near his apartment on East 55th Avenue and Main Street, South Vancouver, around 11 pm on April 12.

According to his brother, Romit Antil, Chirag had pursued higher education at the University of Canada West, British Columbia, after completing his graduation from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in New Delhi. He was recently employed as a supervisor in a security agency.

Desperate Search for Answers

The family was thrown into disarray upon receiving an email from Canadian police about Chirag's death, Romil said. The communication prompted frantic attempts to gather information. Despite efforts, no substantial details have emerged, and the family remains in the dark about the circumstances surrounding Chirag's death.

“I received an email from Canadian police that shook our world. I made frantic calls to Chirag’s friends and people who we know in Vancouver. His flatmates told me that they heard some cracker-bursting sounds and thought that somebody might be bursting crackers. Later, when they started looking for Chirag, they found that he was not there. Their another friend who visited them saw a large number of police personnel around Chirag’s car and informed them about the incident. When they all rushed to the spot, they learnt that Chirag was shot dead. Police did not share any information with them," he said.

Romit added that no one from the central or state governments has approached them so far, adding that they "do not know where to go or what to do".

"I have made several calls to the phone numbers that Canadian police shared in their mail, but they are not revealing any details. Our friends who are in touch with the Canadian police are also not able to get anything. Our friends went to the neighbours to see if they could see CCTV footage, but nobody cooperated and they were shown the door," he added.

Appeals for Assistance

With little support from authorities, Chirag's family has appealed to the Indian government for help. India's consulate in Vancouver has acknowledged the incident and is liaising with Canadian authorities for further information, the report added.

Chirag’s family has extended appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar the External Affairs Minister to help bring his body back to India.

Meanwhile, Chirag's friends have initiated an online fundraiser to cover the expenses of repatriating his body to India. Additionally, they have urged anyone in Vancouver who can offer assistance to reach out to the family during this difficult time.

