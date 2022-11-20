Chiranjeevi named the India Film Personality of the Year 2022 at IFFI

Chiranjeevi named the India Film Personality of the Year 2022 at IFFI2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
- Actor Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 films in his career. He has acted in Telegu, Tamil, and Hindi movies.
Indian actor, film producer and former politician, who mostly works in the Telegu movie industry, Chiranjeevi Konidela, was named the India Film Personality of the Year 2022 at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Sunday.
“INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY @IFFIGoa Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/ over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!" Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur tweeted on Sunday.
Actor Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 films in his career. He has acted in Telegu, Tamil, and Hindi movies. In his four decade film career, Chiranjeevi has won the Andhra Pradesh state's highest film award, the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards, Telugu.
In 2006, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema and was presented with an honorary doctorate from Andhra University. He served as the Minister of Tourism for the Government of India from 2012 and 2014.
The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival India (IFFI) began in Goa on Sunday. As many as 75 youths, in the age group of 18-35, will get to attend the festival this year as special guests, as part of the '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' this year's IIFI awards initiative of the Central government.
The idea on which the event was founded is to celebrate films, the stories they tell and the people behind them.
To mark the golden jubilee of Manipuri cinema, IFFI 53-Asia's oldest film festival - will showcase five feature and five non-feature films, curated by Manipur State Film Development Society under Indian Panorama, as per an official statement.
Legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura was honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Sunday.
Saura, who has been making movies since 1955, continues to be an active filmmaker. He is one of the triumvirate of directing icons of his country alongside Luis Bunuel and Pedro Almodovar.
