Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu meet Andhra CM over ticket pricing issue

Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu meet Andhra CM over ticket pricing issue1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
The film industry stars expect that the CM would consider their request and give freedom to them in deciding ticket prices of the movies
As the Andhra Pradesh state government recently reduced film ticket prices, stars from the Telugu film industry met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday to negotiate the ticket prices fixation.
Celebs who arrived in Tadepalli, Guntur district, to meet the CM included megastar Chiranjeevi, 'Bahubali' actor Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, directors SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva.
They came from Hyderabad on a special flight to Vijayawada. From there, the government invited them with a full protocol and police protection. They had reached the CM camp office and discussions are currently in progress.
In this meeting, the film industry people expect that the CM would consider their request and give freedom to them in deciding ticket prices of the movies.
Earlier, director Ram Gopal Varma and Chiranjeevi also held discussions with the government in January.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
