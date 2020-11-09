Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19, currently under home quarantine

South superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Though the veteran actor is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at his house after being detected positive just ahead of resuming a film shoot. Actor Chiranjeevi shared the information with his followers on the Twitter this morning. He tweeted: "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive."

South superstar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Though the veteran actor is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at his house after being detected positive just ahead of resuming a film shoot. Actor Chiranjeevi shared the information with his followers on the Twitter this morning. He tweeted: "Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive."

The development came days after Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with industry colleague Nagarjuna.

The 65-year-old actor-politician requested the people who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

"Request all those who met me in the last five few days to also undergo COVID tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," he wrote.

"Acharya", produced by his son, actor Ram Charan, is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's shoot came to a halt earlier in March when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

As of Monday, Telangana reported 857 new COVID19 cases, with the infection tally climbing to 2,51,188. A total of 19,239 patients are under treatment for the disease in the state.