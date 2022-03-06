CBI arrests former NSE boss Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chitra Ramkrishna has been arrested for her role in the so-called co-location case, which involved certain brokers who used NSE’s co-location services between 2010 and 2014 to get preferential access to NSE’s platform
MUMBAI :
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday night arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, a former chief executive of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE), an official of the agency said.
She has been arrested for her role in the so-called co-location case, which involved certain brokers who used NSE’s co-location services between 2010 and 2014 to get preferential access to NSE’s platform.
The arrest comes after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the CBI special court on Saturday.
The CBI had told the court that Ramkrishna was evasive in her replies when she was interrogated by the agency last month.
The CBI special court dismissed her anticipatory bail plea stating that the co-location case could involve a huge loss of public money or funds and thus needs to be viewed seriously.
Ramkrishna is a graduate of RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics (in Mumbai) and a chartered accountant by qualification. She took over as the managing director and CEO of NSE in April 2013 and resigned from her post in November 2016.
CBI’s FIR registered in 2018 in the co-location case had not named Ramkrishna, but the Sebi order led to CBI widening the scope of the original case.