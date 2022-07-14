Cholera outbreak in this Maharashtra district claims 5 lives, total cases at 181

Among the deceased, two were women and three were men. Three of these patients were in the age group 24 to 40 years and two were over 70 years old.
Five people have died due to the water-borne disease, cholera, in the Amravati district of Maharashtra.
Cholera broke out in the Chikhaldara and Amravati blocks of the Amravati district on 7 July. So far, as many as 181 patients have been diagnosed with the disease, the state public health department confirmed
Among the deceased, two were women and three were men. Three of these patients were in the age group 24 to 40 years and two were over 70 years old.
The ongoing outbreak is in three villages in the Chikhaldara block (Dongri, Koylari and Ghana) and one village (Naya Akola) in Amaravati block.
As per the state government, Medical teams are working round the clock in outbreak-affected villages and efforts for prevention and control in terms of water quality monitoring, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness are underway.
A state-level squad is currently in the district to investigate the outbreak and provide appropriate guidance.
Additional Health Secretary (Public Health) reviewed the outbreak situation in detail and necessary instructions have been given regarding the outbreak control to the District Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Amaravati district administration.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past one week, resulting in waterlogging in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, and Thane while red alert has been issued in Palghar, Nashik, and Pune for today.
