Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, traffic halted
Emergency Operations Centre of Chamba district has reported a landslide in the Loona area of Bharmour. No injuries or fatalities have been reported
A bridge on the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Sunday morning, following a landslide incident. The collapse of the 20-meter long bridge took place in the Loona area of Bharmour village and caused road connectivity to the entire area to be disrupted.
