A bridge on the Chamba-Bharmour National Highway in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Sunday morning, following a landslide incident. The collapse of the 20-meter long bridge took place in the Loona area of Bharmour village and caused road connectivity to the entire area to be disrupted.

According to a statement from the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC), the bridge has completely fallen and the Chamba to Bharmour road (NH-154 A) has been cut off. The DEOC officials stated, "An incident of landslide occurred at Loona Bharmour District Chamba. In the Incident bridge has been totally collapsed and (NH-154 A) Chamba to Bharmour has been totally snapped."

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, the DEOC officials added. The area has been cordoned off and rescue operations are underway. Officials are currently working to clear the road and assess the damage.

According to Chamba Deputy Commissioner D C Rana, a 20-meter-long bridge on National Highway 154-A, which connects Bharmour sub-division (a tribal area) with Chamba, has been disrupted after an incident. "The road connectivity to the entire area has been impacted," stated Rana.

Further information about the situation is currently awaited.

Earlier on Friday evening, two vehicles were damaged after Choli Bridge in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed.

"An incident of bridge collapse occurred at Choli Bridge near Holi District Chamba at around 7.30 pm. In this incident, the bridge collapsed completely and due to this two vehicles - a car and a tipper truck fell down," DEOC officials had said.

