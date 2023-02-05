Bridge collapses after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, traffic halted

According to a statement from the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC), the bridge has completely fallen and the Chamba to Bharmour road (NH-154 A) has been cut off. The DEOC officials stated, "An incident of landslide occurred at Loona Bharmour District Chamba. In the Incident bridge has been totally collapsed and (NH-154 A) Chamba to Bharmour has been totally snapped."