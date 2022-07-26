Choose domestic tourism over foreign trips: Vice President Naidu

Choose domestic tourism over foreign trips: Vice President Naidu1 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- Vice President Naidu urged people who enjoy travelling to explore North East and admire the diversity in India's culture
New Delhi: Indians should explore all parts of the country first before choosing to tour a foreign land, vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the ‘North East on Wheels’ event, Naidu stressed the need for giving impetus to tourism in the northeast and said that “frequent people-to-people exchanges and interactions can strengthen the unity and integrity of our nation."
The event was organized by Amazing Namaste Foundation in which 75 bikers including five women from 18 states travelled across all the eight states of the northeast.
He lamented that despite the rich experience the region offers, “many people are still unaware and uninformed about it". He urged people who enjoy travelling to “explore North East, to revel in its beauty and to admire the diversity in our culture".
Appreciating the North East for “showing the way to the country in the field of organic farming", the Vice President suggested that the other states too should learn from the best practices of North Eastern states and gradually shift to sustainable agriculture.
The Vice President also noted marked improvements in infrastructure in the northeast, especially in connectivity, and said that these efforts are “unleashing a new era of growth in the region".
