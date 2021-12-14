On 9 december, Group Captain Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu.
He was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor.
Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.