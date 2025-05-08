Helicopter crashes near Bhagirathi River in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, 5 dead

Five passengers died, and two were seriously injured in a helicopter crash near the Bhagirathi River in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, ANI reported citing Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. It involved a helicopter carrying six passengers and its captain. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Thursday that killed five people, PTI reported citing officials.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the death of 5 people in a helicopter crash near Gangani in Uttarkashi. In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM said, “SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident.”

Visuals from the crash site showed the mangled interior of the chopper.

Site of incident. (Photo: Uttarkashi DM)

An official release by the CMO said, “The Chief Minister has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured and investigate the accident. SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Sonika said, “What has come to our attention is that around 8:30, a helicopter crashed near Gangani. According to the manifest we received from the company, the helicopter was traveling from Kharsali to Jhala. As per the 6+1 manifest, there were six passengers and one pilot. Our team has already left, and the helicopters from here have also departed, including those from AIIMS. Rescue operation is underway.”

She further added that according to the manifest and the details provided by the company, which included voter ID cards and Aadhar cards, the passengers were from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.