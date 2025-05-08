Helicopter crashes near Bhagirathi River in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, 5 dead

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Sonika said, “What has come to our attention is that around 8:30, a helicopter crashed near Gangani. According to the manifest we received from the company, the helicopter was traveling from Kharsali to Jhala. As per the 6+1 manifest, there were six passengers and one pilot. Our team has already left, and the helicopters from here have also departed, including those from AIIMS. Rescue operation is underway.”