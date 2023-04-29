Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress party for its abusive language towards him and other party leaders. He stated that Congress had hurled 91 different types of abuse towards him, including ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, ‘Modi Chor’. He also accused Congress of insulting the Lingayat community and other prominent figures such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.

PM Modi argued that Congress hates anyone who speaks out against their corruption and selfish politics, and this hate will become permanent. He also claimed that if the Congress had focused on good governance and boosting their workers' morale instead of wasting time on abuses, they would not be in their current position.

"The Congress hates everyone who speaks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. Congress's hate against such people will become permanent. In this election too, the Congress once again has started abusing me," PM Modi said.

"someone has made a list of such abuses against me and it has been sent to me. Till now Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types."

"Had Congress people put efforts in good governance and boosting the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress would not have been in such a pathetic plight," he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that he saw the Congress' abuse towards him as a gift, similar to how the party had insulted other prominent figures in the past.

PM Modi said, "Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is Congress' history."

"I'm not the only one who has been attacked like this. Last election they ran a campaign "Chowkidar chor hai", then they said "Modi Chor", then they said "OBC community are chor", and now just the election season has started in Karnataka they showed the guts of calling my Lingayat brothers and sisters "chor," he said.

"Congress people, listen with open ears, whenever you have abused someone they have punished you in such a way that you have not been able to withstand it. This time Karnataka has decided to respond to the abuses, the pain inflicted to their pride, through votes," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)