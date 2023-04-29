‘Chowkidar chor hai’, ‘Modi chor’: PM Modi 'lists' 91 abuses hurled at him by Congress2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:48 PM IST
PM Modi also accused Congress of insulting the Lingayat community and other prominent figures such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress party for its abusive language towards him and other party leaders. He stated that Congress had hurled 91 different types of abuse towards him, including ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, ‘Modi Chor’. He also accused Congress of insulting the Lingayat community and other prominent figures such as Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar.
