OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chris Gayle thanks PM Modi for donating Covid-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for donating Covid-19 vaccines to his home country, Jamaica,

In the video, Gayle is heard saying, "Honorable PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it. Thank you so much. India, I will see you soon."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Watch the video here

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said we are delighted that Vaccine Maitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. "Always a pleasure to watch this famous Jamaican send the ball flying to all corners of the park & delighted that #VaccineMaitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. Indian fans look forward to more from this batting genius," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Jamaica had thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A person holds a sign during the Asian Solidarity March rally against anti-Asian hate in response to a recent anti-Asian crime on March 18 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers protest racist abuse

2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
File photo: Sanitation workers receive the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi,

Doctors of NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao to go on strike over pending salary

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
US President Joe Biden speaks about the state of vaccinations during a coronavirus response event in the East Room at the White House in Washington.

Covid vaccine: Joe Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal tomorrow

5 min read . 08:58 AM IST
Protesters raise their hand as they shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike

'Necessary to instil fear': CM after Haryana passes bill to recover property damage from protesters

1 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

On March 8, Made-in-India vaccines had reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 history. He has played in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 58 T20Is since making his international debut in 1999.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout