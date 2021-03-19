Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for donating Covid-19 vaccines to his home country, Jamaica,

In the video, Gayle is heard saying, "Honorable PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it. Thank you so much. India, I will see you soon."

"PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it," he says pic.twitter.com/8iSa3yhYcs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said we are delighted that Vaccine Maitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. "Always a pleasure to watch this famous Jamaican send the ball flying to all corners of the park & delighted that #VaccineMaitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. Indian fans look forward to more from this batting genius," he tweeted.

Always a pleasure to watch this famous Jamaican send the ball flying to all corners of the park & delighted that #VaccineMaitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. Indian fans look forward to more from this batting genius.@henrygayle @hcikingston @PunjabKingsIPL https://t.co/O6Su7Cu53K — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 18, 2021

Earlier this month, Jamaica had thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support."

Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

On March 8, Made-in-India vaccines had reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 history. He has played in 103 Tests, 301 ODIs and 58 T20Is since making his international debut in 1999.

