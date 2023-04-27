Chrisann Pereira drug case: Bollywood actor released from Sharjah jail; what we know so far2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Chrisann Pereira's family is preparing paperwork to approach the Ministry of External Affairs to push for her release.
Chrisann Pereira has been released from a Sharjah jail after being detained since April 1 in connection with a narcotics case. The 27-year-old Bollywood actor was allegedly framed in the case, and there is no clarity on what led to her release.
