Chrisann Pereira has been released from a Sharjah jail after being detained since April 1 in connection with a narcotics case. The 27-year-old Bollywood actor was allegedly framed in the case, and there is no clarity on what led to her release. 

Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam oversaw the probe, and the family is preparing paperwork to approach the Ministry of External Affairs to push for her release.

Two men, Paul Anthony, a baker by profession, and his accomplice banker Rajesh Bobhate aka Ravi, were arrested on Monday for allegedly framing Pereira. Anthony reportedly held a grudge against Pereira’s mother and sent the Sadak 2 actor to Sharjah on the pretext of an audition for a web series, where she was allegedly given a trophy stuffed with ganja. 

Another victim, DJ Clynton Rodricks, was also sent to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

Pereira's mother, Premila, expressed relief that her daughter had been released. According to Pereira's mother, the release of her daughter has brought immense happiness and relief to their family, and they are grateful for this unexpected outcome. 

She told The Indian Express that they are looking forward to her daughter's safe return to India within the next 48 hours. However, she did not know whose intervention led to Pereira's release.

Paul, who lives in Mira Road and runs bakeries in Malad and Borivali, allegedly wanted to take revenge on Premila Pereira. He hatched a plan with Bobhate to frame Pereira by sending her to the UAE carrying a trophy stuffed with drugs purportedly for the audition of an international web series. Paul's sister lives in the same building where Premila lives in IC Colony in Borivali.

Why did Paul want to take revenge?

It all started during the lockdown when Paul got angry at Premila's dog for barking at him and tried to beat it with a chair. Premila was unhappy about this and insulted him in front of others. As a result, Paul decided to seek revenge. He enlisted the help of Ravi to lure Chrisann to a five-star hotel in Santacruz on March 25, on the pretext of an interview for an international web series.

