Why did Paul want to take revenge?

It all started during the lockdown when Paul got angry at Premila's dog for barking at him and tried to beat it with a chair. Premila was unhappy about this and insulted him in front of others. As a result, Paul decided to seek revenge. He enlisted the help of Ravi to lure Chrisann to a five-star hotel in Santacruz on March 25, on the pretext of an interview for an international web series.