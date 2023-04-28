Chrisann Pereira recalls making coffee with toilet water in Sharjah jail

Chrisann Pereira recalls making coffee with toilet water in Sharjah jail1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
- Pereira further thanked those, including her mom, dad, friends, media, police and churches, who had faith in her during the trial.
Chrisann Pereira, an actor who appeared in Sadak 2, has revealed the details of her experience spending 26 days in Sharjah jail after being arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.
Chrisann Pereira, an actor who appeared in Sadak 2, has revealed the details of her experience spending 26 days in Sharjah jail after being arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.
Pereira insists that she was falsely accused in the case and was eventually released. In a letter, she described having to use laundry detergent to wash her hair and even making coffee with water from the toilet. Pereira's brother has confirmed her release from jail.
Pereira insists that she was falsely accused in the case and was eventually released. In a letter, she described having to use laundry detergent to wash her hair and even making coffee with water from the toilet. Pereira's brother has confirmed her release from jail.
In the letter, Chrisann wrote, “Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry."
In the letter, Chrisann wrote, “Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry."
She further thanked those, including her mom, dad, friends, media, police and churches, who had faith in her during the trial and added, “You are the real warriors while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great powerful nation and I cannot wait to return home. Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail."
She further thanked those, including her mom, dad, friends, media, police and churches, who had faith in her during the trial and added, “You are the real warriors while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great powerful nation and I cannot wait to return home. Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail."
Chrisann Pereira was arrested in Sharjah earlier this month after drugs were discovered in a trophy that she was carrying.
Chrisann Pereira was arrested in Sharjah earlier this month after drugs were discovered in a trophy that she was carrying.
Her family accused others of framing her. Mumbai Crime Branch has since arrested two individuals, a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote, also known as Ravi, for allegedly setting up Pereira in the drug smuggling case.
Her family accused others of framing her. Mumbai Crime Branch has since arrested two individuals, a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote, also known as Ravi, for allegedly setting up Pereira in the drug smuggling case.