comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  Christmas 2023: Carol singing, dazzling lights, celebrations in full swing from Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram
Back Back

Christmas 2023: Carol singing, dazzling lights, celebrations in full swing from Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram

 Livemint ( with inputs from ANI )

Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas, which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ

A model of Santa Claus placed at a street during Christmas festivities, in Kolkata, Saturday. (PTI)Premium
A model of Santa Claus placed at a street during Christmas festivities, in Kolkata, Saturday. (PTI)

As Christmas is set to begin carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees are enticing folks to join the celebrations on December 25.

Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas, which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ahead of the Christmas, decorations are in full swing. Churches in different cities of the country are being decorated for the festivity. Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi is decorated.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up. Processions are also being taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments.

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

People in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration.

Several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram are being decorated and lit up.

In Goa, ahead of Christmas, markets in the capital Panaji are decked up with Christmas trees & other decorative items.

 

In Jabalpur, there is enthusiasm among the Christian community about Christmas. People are making vigorous preparations to celebrate the Christmas. They believe that the Lord Jesus came for the salvation of this human race.

All over the country people

are travelling with family and friends.

Shimla is witnessing a huge number of tourists for the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

On account of Christmas December 25 is a gazetted holiday in India. Government and private organizations are mostly closed on Christmas day, except those offering essential services such as hospitals, water and electricity.

Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 05:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App