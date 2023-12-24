Christmas 2023: Carol singing, dazzling lights, celebrations in full swing from Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram
Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas, which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ
As Christmas is set to begin carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees are enticing folks to join the celebrations on December 25.
In Jabalpur, there is enthusiasm among the Christian community about Christmas. People are making vigorous preparations to celebrate the Christmas. They believe that the Lord Jesus came for the salvation of this human race.
All over the country people
are travelling with family and friends.
Shimla is witnessing a huge number of tourists for the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.
Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.
On account of Christmas December 25 is a gazetted holiday in India. Government and private organizations are mostly closed on Christmas day, except those offering essential services such as hospitals, water and electricity.
Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas.
