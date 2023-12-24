Christmas 2023: Carol singing, dazzling lights, celebrations in full swing from Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram

As Christmas is set to begin carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees are enticing folks to join the celebrations on December 25.

Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas, which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ahead of the Christmas, decorations are in full swing. Churches in different cities of the country are being decorated for the festivity. Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi is decorated.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up. Processions are also being taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments.

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

People in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration.

Several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram are being decorated and lit up.

In Goa, ahead of Christmas, markets in the capital Panaji are decked up with Christmas trees & other decorative items.