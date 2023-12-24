Christmas 2023: Carol singing, dazzling lights, celebrations in full swing from Delhi, Shimla to Mizoram

As Christmas is set to begin carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees are enticing folks to join the celebrations on December 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several parts of India are witnessing the high festive spirit of Christmas, which is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Ahead of the Christmas, decorations are in full swing. Churches in different cities of the country are being decorated for the festivity. Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi is decorated.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up. Processions are also being taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments.

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

People in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration.

Several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram are being decorated and lit up.

In Goa, ahead of Christmas, markets in the capital Panaji are decked up with Christmas trees & other decorative items.



In Jabalpur, there is enthusiasm among the Christian community about Christmas. People are making vigorous preparations to celebrate the Christmas. They believe that the Lord Jesus came for the salvation of this human race.

All over the country people

are travelling with family and friends.

Shimla is witnessing a huge number of tourists for the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

On account of Christmas December 25 is a gazetted holiday in India. Government and private organizations are mostly closed on Christmas day, except those offering essential services such as hospitals, water and electricity.

Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas.

