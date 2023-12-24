Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the Christmas celebrations in the city, highlighting the possible areas where heavy traffic is expected and the possible diversions that will be followed, if required.

While issuing the advisory in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the traffic police said, “In view of #Christmas, special traffic arrangements will be effective on the various routes near churches in Delhi. Kindly follow the advisory."

The Delhi Traffic Police noted that Christmas celebrations in the capital will begin on the eve of December 24 and continue till December 25, which is expected to result in heavy congregation at some key churches.

Churches where high congregation is expected:

The major churches where a large number of devotees are expected to gather include Sacred Heart Cathedral, Saint Thomas Church, Free Church, Cathedral Church, Church Carmel Convent School, St. Martin's Church, St. Thomas Church, St. Mary Knanaya Church, United Free Church, The Pentecostal Mission, Independent Church of India, FOLJ Church and St. Alphonsa's Church.

Delhi Traffic alert:

The Traffic Police department have stated that the possible routes where traffic is expected to remain heavy include: Gol Dak Khana; Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place); Baba Kharak Singh Marg; Sansad Marg; Church Road; Lodhi Road; Aurobindo Marg; Patel Chowk; and Africa Avenue Road.

The Delhi Police have advised that traffic may be diverted from the following routes, if necessary: From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-point going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Outer Circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Christmas falls on 25th December every year and it commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and the is often spent with meeting friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights, and hanging wreaths.

