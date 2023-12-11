Christmas 2023: Five travel destinations to enjoy long weekend in December

The magic of Christmas is not confined to homes! It's an opportunity to explore the beauty of India with a long weekend getaway — December 23 (Saturday), December 24 (Sunday), and December 25 (Monday - Christmas). You can take a leave on December 22 (Friday) to enjoy your long weekend in the Christmas week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Christmas 2023 coincides with an extended break, here's a curated list of five mesmerizing travel destinations in India that promise a perfect blend of festive charm and cultural richness.

1) Goa: You can embrace the festive vibes on the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, adorned with Christmas decorations. One can also experience the lively nightlife with beach parties, live music, and special Christmas events. Also, you can indulge in a festive feast with Goan cuisine, including traditional Christmas sweets and seafood delights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Shimla: Visitors can enjoy a picturesque white Christmas amidst the snow-covered landscapes of Shimla. You can also stroll around the iconic Mall Road, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations. Apart from this, people can even explore the Christ Church and participate in the heartwarming Christmas celebrations in this charming hill station.

3) Manali: One can embrace the winter season with adventurous snow activities amidst the stunning landscapes of Manali. You can also visit the Hadimba Devi Temple, surrounded by snow, offering a serene and spiritual experience. You can even indulge in local Himachali cuisine, savoring the warmth of traditional festive dishes.

4) Udaipur: Immerse yourself in the regal history and cultural richness of the ‘City of Lakes’. You can take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, surrounded by the enchanting architecture of Udaipur, especially magical during the festive season, and discover the royal charm of Udaipur's palaces, including the City Palace and Jag Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Kochi: You can traverse the local markets, offering an array of festive goodies and unique Christmas shopping experiences, enjoy the pleasant coastal climate, and soak in the tranquility of the Arabian Sea.

