It is Christmas time and most of us are engrossed in thoughts to choose the best gift for our loved ones. And sadly, gifting an Amazon gift coupon is not an option this time of the year as you want to convey that you do care. If you are still searching then, here are some gift ideas that will be loved by the recipients as they cater to basic, everyday needs and aspirations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Personal Care (Atulya) With a Christmas reindeer on top and five personal care items in it, Atulya, one of the fastest-growing names in Ayurveda and nature-oriented personal care, has created a gift box just in time for Christmas and the end of the year. This includes the Onion and Bhringraj range of shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, natural toner and cleanser in the shape of Atulya rose water soap.

In addition, the package also includes a rose lip balm, which is crucial for hydrating lips and a major issue for all of us during the dry summer months. Thus, when you give this box as a gift, you are giving ideal skincare and haircare, made with natural components, providing more benefits and removing harsh chemicals from your life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Winter wear (DaMENSCH) Gift them vibrant hoodies and joggers set by DaMENSCH, one of India's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer menswear brands. They are suitable for travelling, casual meetings, relaxing, and picnics, and are available at their 25 unique offline retail outlets and e-commerce portals. They feature low piling and are made of soft, high-quality textiles.

The winter clothing collection prioritizes design and comfort, and you can choose from a wide range of modern colours, as well as contrast and coordinate them with various layers. The hoodies come in zipped and unzipped versions and are ideal for temperatures ranging from 10 to 25 degrees Celsius. When you give this collection, you are also gifting love and warmth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Keep the spirits high (GianChand Single Malt Whisky) You can also gift whisky that has no match to celebrate the season of festivities. Dewan Gian Chand, one of the pioneers of the alcohol industry in India, who started with the first beer brewery in Jammu always focused on scientific procedures to create the best beverage. The GianChand Single Malt Whisky, the latest release from DeVANS, demonstrates that nothing has changed for them.

Each batch exudes precision and excellence, providing whisky enthusiasts with an unparalleled experience. The renowned whisky expert Jim Murray went on to call this the 'finest single malt from India in recent years.' The strong whisky stands on its own, with a sweetness of pineapple drop, a backbone of vanilla, and a trace of barley. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Office bag (Lavie) Lavie Sport Chairman Backpack with Laptop Sleeve in Premium Leatherette is a perfect gift for both men and women. The laptop backpack, a versatile and capacious alternative for today's commuter, features a padded laptop section that fits up to 14" computers, ensuring that your equipment is well-protected while on the go.

With the rear panel's pass-through trolley handle, you can effortlessly secure your backpack to your luggage while navigating the airport or train station. The front pocket has multiple zippered organizers for your keys, pens, cell phone, and power bank, keeping your essentials close to your hand. It is the ideal gift for your hardworking friend, as it is made of water-resistant fabric. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Beauty and Makeup (Sugar) Gift your favorite girl something that she will always love- Nude Makeup Kit by Sugar. The nude makeup look is always in style! To pull off this 'barely-there' beauty look, Sugar has created a special Nude Edition cosmetic Kit with four bestselling cosmetic items to help you nail this look.

This kit has everything you'll need for a basic yet eye-catching fresh-face makeup look that lasts throughout the day, from a 3-in-1 face palette packed with blush, highlighter, and bronzer to a subtle and sophisticated nail lacquer and nude lipstick. This kit also contains a stylish rose gold purse that is ideal for storing all of your beauty items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

