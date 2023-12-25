Christmas 2023: During the festive season, a significant number of tourists flocked to Himachal Pradesh, particularly on Christmas and in anticipation of the approaching new year.

The state experienced a substantial influx of visitors at its tourist destinations, which are facing heavy traffic jams and slow vehicular movement owing to the spirit of festive fervour on Christmas. Also Read: Merry Christmas 2023: Top 20 wishes and messages for Christmas Day; what to write on cards Local residents of Himachal Pradesh encountered comparable disruptions as tourists from various parts of the country began converging on the well-liked hill stations of Shimla and Manali in anticipation of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Netizens reacted on the internet and said the traffic jam is no less than locust infestation. Also Read: WATCH | Manali traffic congestion continues as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas, New Year

“This was the general scene on the evening of the 23rd. Loud music, drunk tourists and breaking traffic. All while we endured a 6-hour traffic jam from the tunnel to Manali. Guess which number plates brought the most laurels...DL, HR, PB & UP!," said another user Jafar Pangan.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu added that around 65000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang on December 24 with over 12000 vehicles ferrying them. “We welcome the tourists, who have come to the State in such a huge number, crossing over lakhs," he said.